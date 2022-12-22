GameStop reveals its 2022 Boxing Week flyer

It’s time for the holidays, and with that GameStop has shown off its Boxing Week flyer. The sale starts on December 25th and is available until December 31st, with products up to 75 percent off.

The first part of the deal mentions a free gift for the first 50 people in-store on December 26th. It doesn’t mention what the gift is, so hopefully, it’s not a GME stock.

You can grab an Xbox Series S for only $300.79 plus Biogenik Thumb Grips for your controller. Xbox controllers are available for $15 off, while PlayStation DualSense controllers are up to $25 off.

Select Nintendo titles are $25 off, which include Zelda Breath of the Wild, Zelda Skyward Sword, Mario Party Superstars, and Pokémon Snap. And starting December 18th, you can grab Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $49.99

Starting December 21st, save $40 on Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. From December 22nd to January 5th, save $50 on NBA 2K23, and starting December 24th, you can save $30 on Gotham Knights.

Here are some more of the deals below:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Save $35

The Las of Us: Part 1 — Save $30

Ghost of Tsushima – Save $50

Ratchet & Clank — Save $50

Ghostwire Tokyo — Save $45

Code Vein — Save $20

Soulstice — Save $20

Steelrising — Save $15

Save up to $30 on 2K Titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, WWE 2K22, The Quarry

Save up to $55 on Ubisoft Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Two Little Buddy Figures for $50

