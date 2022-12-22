Amazon goes live with Early Boxing Day tech deals

While Boxing Day 2022 is still a few days away, Amazon Canada has gone live with some of its deals and claimed them as Early Boxing Day deals.
Check out these offers below:
- Up to 35% off Fitbit Fitness Luxe Trackers, Sense 2 Smartwatches
- Up to 34% off Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Trackers, Versa 4 Smartwatches, Weight Scales
- Up to 26% off Beats Earbuds
- 26% off Nikon Z 6 w/ 24-70mm Lens Kit + FTZ II Adapter
- Up to 34% off GoPro HERO cameras and accessories
- Up to 17% off Nikon cameras, lenses
- Up to 12% off Apple MacBooks, iPads, Watches, & Accessories
- Up to 43% off DJI Mini 2 Combo and FPV drone
- Up to 25% off Xbox Wireless Controller
- Up to 38% off Games and accessories for Nintendo Switch
- Up to 56% off Games and accessories for PlayStation
- Up to 56% off Games and accessories for Xbox
- 11% off Meta Quest with 2 free games
- 20% off Shure Microphones, Headphones & More.
- 41% off Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches
- 38% off Bose headphones, earbuds & speakers
- 40% off Fire TV Devices
- 38% off Select Sony Headphones
- 21% off Kindle E-readers
- 26% off DualSense Wireless Controller
- 56% off PlayStation games and accessories
- Up to 45% off Echo Show Devices
- Up to 25% off Google Chromecast
- 17% off Samsung Galaxy Watches & Buds
- Up to 29% off Ring Video Doorbells
- Up to 28% off Nest Learning Thermostat & Nest Thermostat December
- Up to 30% off Samsung TVs and Soundbars
- Up to 19% off Google Pixel 7
Source: Amazon Canada