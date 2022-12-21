Musk to resign once he finds someone ‘foolish enough’ to be Twitter CEO

Surprising absolutely no one, Elon Musk said he would still be in charge of parts of Twitter after finding someone “foolish enough” to take the job.

Over the weekend, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter after he oversaw a series of suspensions targeting journalists and rival social media platforms. He lost, with nearly 58 percent of the 17.5 million votes favouring Musk stepping down. Further, in an absolute sore loser move, Musk said he’d change the rules on Twitter to restrict voting in polls so only Twitter Blue subscribers can do so.

Following the poll, there was some debate over whether Musk would actually step down from the CEO role. I had doubts, but reports suggested Musk had started the hunt for a new Twitter CEO long before posting the poll. Well, looks like I was at least partially right.

Musk tweeted a response to the poll on December 20th, writing that he will resign “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.” Musk went on to say he would “just run the software & servers teams” after handing over the CEO role.

As The Verge points out, software and servers are the vast majority of Twitter at this point, especially after Musk laid off huge swaths of the company. However you slice it, it seems clear Musk has no intention of giving up control regardless if he holds the official CEO title.

You can follow along with Musk’s chaotic reign over Twitter here.

Source: @elonmusk Via: The Verge