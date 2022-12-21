Musk security team reportedly struck the car of alleged stalker

The South Pasadena Police Department is looking to question a member of Elon Musk’s security team after the team member allegedly hit the car of another person — that person was the same one Musk later claimed was a threat to his family.

According to a press release shared by the police (via The Verge), the incident occurred at around 9:51pm on the 700 block of Mission Street in Pasadena, California. The press release notes that the victim, identified only as a 29-year-old from Connecticut, was the only one at the scene when police arrived.

The Connecticut man said he exited the 110 freeway and stopped to use his phone when another car “pulled directly in front of him, blocking his path.” According to the police report, the driver of that car got out and accused the Connecticut man of following him on the freeway. Both men apparently recorded each other on their phones. The driver then got back in his vehicle and, as he was leaving, struck the Connecticut man’s vehicle. When police arrived, the driver had already left the scene.

“At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate the altercation was anything more than coincidental,” the report reads.

The report goes on to note that two days after the incident, Pasadena police determined the driver was a member of Musk’s security team but that Musk was not present during the confrontation. The report notes that efforts are underway to contact Musk and his security team for statements.

These details come after Musk’s December 14th Twitter posts, which alleged that a stalker followed a car carrying his son, thinking Musk was in the vehicle. Musk tweeted that the alleged stalker blocked the vehicle from moving and climbed on the hood, but there is no mention of that in the police report. Musk also tweeted a video of a masked man sitting inside a car and asked if anyone recognized the person or the car.

Musk used the incident to justify banning several Twitter accounts

Those tweets kicked off a chaotic few days that saw Twitter ban Jack Sweeney and his @ElonJet account, which shared details about the flights of Musk’s private jet using publicly available information. Musk blamed the alleged stalker incident on Sweeney and Twitter introduced hasty new policies prohibiting the sharing of real-time location information. Moreover, Twitter started banning journalists covering the story and introduced another policy prohibiting accounts from linking to other platforms in a bid to tamp down on people linking to Sweeney’s accounts on other platforms. Musk eventually apologized and began rolling back the changes.

However, The Washington Post previously published a story with an interview with a person named Brandon Collado, who claimed to be in the video shared by Musk. Collado said he was driving for Uber Eats and showed the Post a video of what he claimed was a member of Musk’s security team. That video appeared to match the from shared by Musk but from the other angle. Collado made several odd claims referencing Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Canadian artist Grimes, and believed he received coded messages from Grimes through Instagram.

It will be interesting to see what other details emerge about the altercation, but so far, it seems like the @ElonJet account had little, if anything, to do with it. As noted by the Post, Musk’s jet landed in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, December 12th. Moreover, Musk was in San Francisco the previous night, where he was booed at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show. Police told the Post that there was no evidence to suggest the alleged stalker had used the jet-tracking account.

Source: South Pasadena Police Department Via: The Verge