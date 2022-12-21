Amazon offers up ‘Very Merry deals’ on Apple, Beats, other tech

Amazon Canada has unleashed some last minute “Very Merry deals” that you can take advantage of, with the intent of having these said deals arrive before the big day.
Here is a list of what the online retailer is offering:
- Save up to 40% on select toys & games
- Save up to 30% on STEM and learning toys & games
- Save up to 20% off on plush toys
- Up to 20% off on Rayban sunglasses
- Up to 20% off on heated blankets from Sunbeam
- Up to 39% off on KitchenAid favourites
- Up to 27% off on VitaMix blenders
- Up to 21% off on Apple products
- Up to 17% off on Beats earbuds
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada