Best Buy’s ‘Last Minute Gifts’ sale with Boxing Day pricing: Fitbit Inspire 3, Logitech G29, Razer Level Up bundle and more

Best Buy Canada is offering a ‘Last Minute Gifts’ sale with Boxing Day pricing available on several product categories, including wearables, PC peripherals, external storage and more.

The deals mentioned below go live today, Friday, December 16th, and end on Friday, December 23rd.

Check out the offers below:

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

Garmin vivoactive 4 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Slate/Black: $249.99 (save $150)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $110)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey – Exclusive Retail Partner: $479.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Black: $139.99 (save $60)

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock – Heather Grey: $59.97 (save $60)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $349.99 (save $43)

TP-Link Kasa 5m (16.4 ft.) Smart LED Light Strip: $24.99 (save $10)

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Blackout Edition: $119.99 (save $10)

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (save $40)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Midnight Zen: $99.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $324.99 (save $65)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) – Stainless Steel: $749 (save $50)

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Empire Red: $299.99 (save $200)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000404) – Grey: $69.99 (save $20)

ProForm Carbon T10 Treadmill: $1,449.99 (save $150)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $200)

Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 Portable Electric Scooter (350W Motor / 28km Range / 25km/h Top Speed): $379.99 (save $370)

Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Laser Mouse – Graphite: $79.99 (save $20)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – White: $149.99 (save $50)

Check out the complete “Last Minute Gifts” sale here.

Image credit: Best Buy