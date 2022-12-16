fbpx
Deals

Sony and Bose wireless headphones and earbuds are up to 49 percent off today

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 16, 20227:29 AM EST
0 comments

There are some great last-minute deals on Sony and Bose wireless headphones and earbuds from Amazon Canada, some to the tune of putting up to 44 percent back into your wallet.

Check out these deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments