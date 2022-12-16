Sony and Bose wireless headphones and earbuds are up to 49 percent off today

There are some great last-minute deals on Sony and Bose wireless headphones and earbuds from Amazon Canada, some to the tune of putting up to 44 percent back into your wallet.
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Headphones with Alexa are $248 (save 24%)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $398 (save $20)
- Sony LinkBuds S Headphones with Alexa Built-in are $168 (save 44%)
- Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds Headphones with Alexa Built-in are $168 (save 44%)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are $128 (Save 49%)
- Bose QuietComFort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are $329 (save 27%)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $229 (save 8%)
- Bose QuietComFort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $329 (save 27%)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $409 (Save 15%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada