Lenovo Boxing Week deals include big savings on laptops

Lenovo Canada has rolled out its Boxing Week deals, offering steep discounts on several products. We’ve listed some highlights below:
- ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5: $318.72 (74 percent off)
- ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 Intel (14-inch): $1,224.19 (69 percent off)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel (14-inch): $1,599 (65 percent off)
- Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 NVIDIA G-SYNC Gaming Monitor : $584.99 (35 percent off)
- Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 Intel (16-inch) with RTX 3060: $1,949.99 (30 percent off)
- Lenovo Smart LED Lightstrip: $10.99 (save 83 percent)
- Lenovo LC50 Monitor WebCam: $51.99 (save 50 percent)
- Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank: $52.99 (save 41 percent)
- Tab M8 HD – Iron Grey: $103.99 (40 percent off)
- Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) – Iron Grey : $202.49 (25 percent off)
- Lenovo G24e-20 Gaming Monitor: $215.99 (20 percent off)
You can check out more Lenovo deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.