Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December

Each month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers. These are the games only hitting the Extra and Premium tiers of the PS Plus service.
If you want to know what’s coming to PS Plus Essential, check out our list here. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99/month, Extra costs $17.99/month and Premium costs $21.99/month.
All games will become available on December 20th, except for WWE 2K22, which actually isn’t hitting the service until January 3rd.
Below are all of the new titles:
PS Plus Extra
- WWE 2K22 – PS4
- Far Cry 5 – PS4
- Far Cry New Dawn – PS4
- Far Cry Primal – PS4
- Mortal Shell – PS4, PS5
- Judgement – PS4, PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – PS4, PS5
- Yakuza: The Song of Life – PS4
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor – PS4
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War – PS4
- The Pedestrian – PS4, PS5
- Evil Genius – PS4. PS5
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – PS4
- Ben 10: Power Trip – PS4, PS5
- Gigantosaurus The Game – PS4
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – PS4
- Worms W.M.D – PS4
- The Escapist 2 – PS4
PS Plus Premium | Classics
- Ridge Racer 2 – PSP
- Heavenly Sword – PS3
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus – PS1
- Pinball Heroes – PSP