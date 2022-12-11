MobileSyrup’s Holiday Gift Guide [2022 Edition]

With December already halfway over, the peak holiday season is almost upon us. In two weeks’ time, everyone will be off work, spending time with their friends, family and loved ones. Although a generally happy and carefree time, procrastinating about buying gifts, or just finding gifts for people that are difficult to shop for can make the carefree season full of anxiety and stress.
Luckily for you, MobileSyrup has put together an editorial gift guide to show off some of our top gift ideas for this year, be it for gamers, responsible adults that love to clean or movie lovers.
Browse below for links to smart vacuums, smart displays, electric scooters, and other fun tech accessories that would make for solid gifts this holiday season.
Meta Quest 2
Though much of the hype surrounding virtual reality (VR) has died down, Meta’s Quest 2 remains the best all-around VR package. Along with a massive library of games that includes top VR titles like Resident Evil 4, Beat Saber, Superhot VR, I Expect You To Die 2 and Moss, the Quest 2 doesn’t require additional accessories to offer room-scale body tracking, making it much easier to setup and jump into the virtual world.Learn More
$529Best Buy
55-inch HiSense U88G TV
If you want a great-looking television that won’t break the bank, HiSense’s recently released U88G is one of the best options available. It features a 4K resolution, QLED colour, Dolby Vision/HDR10 compatibility, a 120Hz refresh rate and, thankfully, HDMI 2.1, making it a great TV for gamers with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Other features include Full Array Local Dimming Zones, 1,500 nit peak brightness and an anti-glare panel that offers great viewing angles. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV but don’t want to shell out for a pricey LG C1/C2, HiSense’s U88G is a cheaper, solid option.Learn More
$1099Amazon
Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim
Dyson’s vacuums are pricey, but in the truest sense of the phrase, you get what you pay for – especially regarding the V12 Detect Slim. This lightweight, easily maneuverable vacuum is perfect for cleaning smaller homes. More importantly, unlike Dyson’s bulkier offerings, it features an on/off switch and not a trigger that you need to hold down constantly. It also offers a built-in laser that reveals microscopic dust, showing you just how filthy your home really is.Learn More
$849Best Buy
Echo Show 15
The Echo Show 15, in addition to being a gift for an individual, can also serve as a gift for a whole family. The 15.6-inch FHD smart display features all the controls you’d normally expect from an Amazon smart hub, with a 5-megapixel camera, two 1.6-inch speakers, several widgets and Visual ID personalization.
It can be mounted on a wall, making it a great hub for a family that wants to share a single Echo device, leave notes for each other, make common shopping lists, control other smart gadgets, and stay connected with each other.Learn More
$329.99Best Buy Amazon
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is a great portable projector that is light and compact, great for family movie nights during the holiday season.
The projector is limited due to capped FHD resolution, though shines in other areas thanks to its built-in speakers tuned by Yamaha, Android TV and autofocus.
Google Assistant support makes navigating the projector UI easy, while a HDMI port allows for streaming directly from your PC, laptop, console and other devices.Learn More
$1299.99Epson
Lego Atari 2600
Is there a gamer in your life that already owns everything and is difficult to shop for? Then Lego’s Atari 2600 set could be the perfect gift. The intricate Lego set faithfully recreates the classic 1980s video game console with an expansive set that features 2,532 pieces. Along with the iconic woodgrain console and joystick, the set also features Adventure and Centipede cartridges, alongside small companion dioramas for each title.Learn More
$299.99Lego
Pixel 7
Google's October-released Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, with a 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) camera system.
The device runs on Google's updated Tensor G2 chipset for advanced photo and video features, alongside improved security, speech recognition and roughly 72 hours of battery with Extreme Battery Saver turned on. The Pixel 7 also features Fast Charge, and fast wireless charging, alongside Battery Share to charge other devices wirelessly.
IP68 dust and water resistance save the phone from environmental damage, whereas Edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the back and a Scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass save the device from fall damage.Learn More
$799Google Store
Subscription to Disney+
A streaming service like Disney+, which arguably has one of the biggest holiday movie/show catalogue, is a great holiday gift for nearly anyone.`
The gift subscription costs $119.99 and gives the redeemer access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star programming for one year.
$119.99Disney+
SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2
No one needs smart blinds, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re super cool. This is where Switchbot’s retrofitted SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2 comes in. The smart home device works with any type of curtain rod shape and pushes the curtains back and forth. This allows you to quickly and easily make standard curtains smart for a relatively low cost. The Rod 2 also works with both Google Assistant and Alexa.Learn More
$125.99Amazon
Third-gen AirPods
Apple's 2021-released third-gen AirPods is a solid earbud option that doesn't completely break the bank, like the AirPods Pro, but also doesn't compromise on quality. The third-gen AirPods feature better sound and a better microphone, when compared to previous-gen versions, alongside IPX4 water resistance, dynamic head tracking and a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging case.
It offers up to six hours of listening time with a single charge, while users can squeeze in up to 30 hours with the charging case. Enhanced Find My integration makes it easy for you to find the buds around your house if you misplace them, whereas a 'Lost Mode' can be activated if you lose the buds in their case when you're outdoors.Learn More
$229Amazon Apple
Verilux 10,000 lux SAD Lamp
Thanks to a combination of lack of sunlight and activity due to extreme winters, Canadians are prone to be affected by SAD, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. Common symptoms of the disorder include feeling lazy, gloomy, inattentive, or just outright grumpy during the months with low sun exposure,
Light therapy via SAD lamps allows users to mimic natural outdoor light, which is believed to influence your brain to produce and release chemicals associated with mood and sleep, which in turn help alleviate some symptoms of SAD.
It is recommended that you use a lamp that can output at least 10,000 lux of brightness, such as this lamp from Verilux.Learn More
$52.99Amazon
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2
Xiaomi's electric scooter remains one of the best last-mile transportation options in terms of bang for your buck. With a max speed of 25km/h and an expansive 45km range, you’ll get from point A to point B in no time at all on this scooter. The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 feels high-quality and durable, offering additional piece of mind if you plan to ride it on bumpy roads. It features a 600W motor and a maximum weight of 99kg.Learn More
$699.97Amazon
Xreart deconstructed Game Boy/iPhone 3GS
Who knew the inside of a Game Boy could be so beautiful? If there’s a gamer in your life that is looking to decorate in a unique way, Xrear’s deconstructed Game Boy is a great option. It shows off the classic handheld’s actual internals in a stunningly arranged display case. If smartphones are more what you’re after, there are also several handset displays, including a deconstructed iPhone 3GS.Learn More
$249Xreart
iPhone 14
Apple's 2022-release iPhone 14 is a great entry to the company's flagship line of devices, as it provides a familiar design to its predecessors while improving on certain features, like the device's camera capabilities, including 4K resolution support for ‘Cinematic Mode’ at 30fps.
The device sports a 6.1-inch 1170 x 2532 pixel resolution display without the newly-introduced Dynamic Island Notch that the Pro models feature, alongside a day of battery life with moderate use. It, however, does include Emergency SOS via Satellite and Crash Detection like its more expensive counterparts, and is available in 'Blue,' Purple,' 'Midnight,' 'Starlight' and 'Product Red' colourways.Learn More
$1099Apple