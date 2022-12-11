MobileSyrup’s Holiday Gift Guide [2022 Edition]

With December already halfway over, the peak holiday season is almost upon us. In two weeks’ time, everyone will be off work, spending time with their friends, family and loved ones. Although a generally happy and carefree time, procrastinating about buying gifts, or just finding gifts for people that are difficult to shop for can make the carefree season full of anxiety and stress.

Luckily for you, MobileSyrup has put together an editorial gift guide to show off some of our top gift ideas for this year, be it for gamers, responsible adults that love to clean or movie lovers.

Browse below for links to smart vacuums, smart displays, electric scooters, and other fun tech accessories that would make for solid gifts this holiday season.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.