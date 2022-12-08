Samsung Canada partners with SickKids and Ryan Reynolds to raise money for fundraiser

Samsung Canada is partnering with SickKids for the third consecutive year to support one of the annual Sweater Love fundraising campaigns. In addition, the campaign sees Canadian actors Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen join the fold, offering support of their own.

Once again, Samsung Canada is providing support to the SickKids Foundation by being a matching gift partner. Throughout the campaign, the company is matching donations made by the public. From now until midnight on December 24th, Samsung Canada will match contributions by up to a $100,000 maximum.

Over the course of the Sweater Love fundraising campaign, Samsung will also donate $1 for every online purchase made at Samsung.com. The company is offering to donate up to $10,000 within the same window of time.

“We’re incredibly proud to step up once again to support critical fundraising for SickKids this holiday season,” Jennifer Groh, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing and Citizenship, Samsung Canada says in a statement. “Thank you to all Canadians who come together to support this important cause, which makes an unparalleled impact in helping children and families get the help they need every day.”

In a video published to help spread awareness, Deadpool’s Reynolds dons an ugly holiday sweater voiced by none other than Rogen. The two share some delightful banter and even introduce a one-second clip from Toronto Maple Leafs’ Austin Matthews. The video then directs those looking to support to make a donation on the “Help Ryan Help SickKids” page.

More information on Samsung’s involvement can be found here.