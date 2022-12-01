Here’s what Samsung’s One UI 5.0 can do in Canada

If you’re an owner of a Samsung Galaxy S or Z series device that launched earlier in 2022, you should have recently had the update to Android 13/ One UI 5.0.

Samsung Canada has shared a few of the features that are now available on your device.

Some of the highlights include a fresh new look and feel with a seamless user experience. Additionally, you can now trigger a sequence of actions on your device based on your activities and create customized settings for different parts of your day.

Further, One UI 5.0 features more intuitive notifications, making it easier to catch up on what’s most important at a glance and access more features just through the shade.

There are also now smart suggestions for Widgets based on usage patterns, smart suggestions now automatically suggest apps and actions that should improve the mobile experience.

You can control all devices connected to your smartphone in a new Connected devices menu, allowing you to access all features that work devices such as Quick Share, Smart View, and Samsung DeX.

Other features include the ability to customize albums in the Gallery app, stacking widgets on the Home screen, quickly opening apps in split screen, better lock screen customization, smoother animations, improved blur effects and simplified colour schemes, and more.

You can learn more about One UI 5.0 on Samsung Canada’s website.