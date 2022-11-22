Here are some of the funniest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitches

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest titles to come out of Game Freak’s and The Pokémon Company’s mainline series.

The two titles feature some of the best gameplay concepts, Pokémon designs and storylines we’ve seen in the series in years. Unfortunately, the game is also plagued by rampant glitches, poor animations and generally bad performance, making it feel more like a Bethesda title than something from The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon is the largest-grossing game series in the world, and even though it’s running on the admittedly underpowered Nintendo Switch, titles like Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are open-world games that perform a lot better than Scarlet and Violet.

While I’m an avid Pokémon fan, and I’m genuinely enjoying my experience in the Paldea region, I wouldn’t recommend the title (which I’ll explain in my more in-depth look at the game coming soon). During my time with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, I’ve encountered a couple of crashes, nearly minute-long loading screens, frame-rate issues, pauses that make me feel like the game is about to crash, and weird screen glitches — and this is all on top of poor animation.

Granted, I think a lot of these issues could be fixed with a few patches.

Here are some examples of a few of the top glitches I’ve seen people record (to be fair, most of the issues I’ve encountered haven’t been this bad):

one of the weirdest pokemon glitches ive seen so far pic.twitter.com/ZxcEgnZ0zj — terriyuckerz (@TERRRYYYYYYYYY) November 19, 2022

these pokemon glitches are… unique! pic.twitter.com/SaMIjRuScW — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) November 21, 2022

I am threading all my favorite Pokémon glitches that I’ve seen posted to Twitter, starting with whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/KEbPDC0aBr — Kalhan (@KalhanR) November 20, 2022

The bugs in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet are amazing. pic.twitter.com/0awP4jA4bR — David Toons (@DavidToons_) November 19, 2022

https://twitter.com/KrakenMare77/status/1593493690366189568?s=20&t=Krvxr3kll-1h2qyR0Dm1bw