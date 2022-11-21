Wireless Wave Black Friday deals include up to $350 in store credit with select phones

Wireless Wave dropped its Black Friday deals for smartphones and plans. Like other retailers, Wireless Wave is offering a discounted plan at $45/mo for 20GB of data. It’s a little better than online offers from Fido, Virgin and Koodo, but not quite as good as the rumoured in-store offers like $40/20GB and even $30/20GB at some locations.

As for smartphone deals, the biggest benefit of Wireless Wave is the ample in-store credit you get when buying a phone through them. Wireless Wave only offers Bell, Rogers and their subsidiaries — the prices below generally reflect what those carriers offer.

You can check out all the Wireless Wave deals here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.