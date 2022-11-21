Amazon discounts 2021 iPad to $379

While the new 10th gen iPad may have seen a price bump, last year’s model is getting heavily discounted because of it. If you’re looking for a solid tablet for media consumption or some light gaming, this device/price is hard to beat.

Amazon has the 2021 iPad (64GB) discounted to $379, which is $50 off the regular price of $429. The 256GB version is also discounted as its price is $554. You can get either model in Space Grey or Silver.

Be warned, this is listed as a one-day deal, so it may not last past November 21, 2022.

If you want a bit of iPad context, you can read reviews of some modern iPads below;

Source: Amazon