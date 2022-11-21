Ecobee’s Black Friday sale offers smart home products up to $40 off

Ecobee’s Black Friday sale is offering devices like the Smart Thermostat Premium, the Smart Thermostat with voice control and the SmartSensor 2-pack at a discounted rate. Ecobee says that its products are up to $40 off.

Below are all fo the offers:

You can check out all of the devices on Ecobee’s website, here.

Source: Ecobee