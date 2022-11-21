Ecobee’s Black Friday sale offers smart home products up to $40 off

Ecobee’s Black Friday sale is offering devices like the Smart Thermostat Premium, the Smart Thermostat with voice control and the SmartSensor 2-pack at a discounted rate. Ecobee says that its products are up to $40 off.
Below are all fo the offers:
- Smart Thermostat Premium: now $289.99, was $329.99
- Smart Thermostat Enhanced: now $199.99, was $239.99
- Smart Thermostat with voice control: now $249.99, was $289.99
- SmartSensor 2-pack: now $99.99, was $119.99
- SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-pack: now $79.99, was $99.99
- SmartCamera with voice control: now $99.99, was $129.99
You can check out all of the devices on Ecobee’s website, here.
For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.
Source: Ecobee