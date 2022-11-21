Shoppers Drug Mart Black Friday event from November 24-30

Shoppers Drug Mart is having its Black Friday event from November 24th to 30th.

This is the biggest bonus redemption of the year.

Get up to $100 off your purchase when you redeem 70,000 points (an extra $30)

Get up to $200 off your purchase when you redeem 130,000 points (an extra $70)

Get up to $400 when you redeem 250,000 points (an extra $150)

You can redeem in-store and online.

Image credit: Shutterstock