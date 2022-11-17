Where to stream Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium in Canada

Elton John will make his final North American performance on Sunday, November 20th at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

As part of his ongoing worldwide farewell tour, the six-time Grammy winner is also opening up the grand finale to those at home. Enter Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a special live broadcast of his North American swan song.

Those interested in tuning in can do so via Disney+. The service costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The three-hour show will begin at 7:55pm PT/10:55pm ET with a pre-show red carpet event, “Countdown to Elton Live,” featuring interviews with John and his Canadian husband, David Furnish. The main event, meanwhile, will see Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile take the stage with John.

The Dodger Stadium performance is part of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” farewell tour, which began in September 2018 with 300-plus planned stops. Following a number of COVID-related delays, the tour is slated to conclude in July 2023. John’s final Canadian shows took place in Toronto and Vancouver in September and October, respectively.

