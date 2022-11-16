Holiday shoppers in Canada are going online to seek deals, Google says

With shopping for the 2022 holiday season in full swing, retailers will likely face price-conscious shoppers focusing on cost and convenience, says Google Canada.

Part of this convenience is maintaining some shopping trends seen during the pandemic. While Canadian retailers can expect in-store shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, purchasing goods online will remain the norm. Shoppers are also likely to use online shopping for inspiration.

For example, an Ipsos survey commissioned by Google found 89 percent of holiday shoppers search for products online before they buy in-store. The survey took place online between September 8th and 11th, 2022.

72 percent of the surveyed shoppers in Canada say they are concerned about the rising cost of products and 60 percent say they plan to buy less because of inflation. 85 percent say they will shop at stores offering discounts, 73 percent will shop at stores with free shipping, and 41 percent say they are price matching.

The interest in finding savings has increased dramatically over the past year. People doubled the searches for the term ‘discount code.’ ‘Price match’ increased seven-fold. Searches for ‘black Friday’ have increased by 300 percent.

So what are Canadians looking to buy?

In tech, Pixel 7 is the top trending electronic. This is followed by the RTX 4090, Samsung tablet, camera, and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Other popular tech-related searches include iRobot Roomba, the Dyson V15 vacuum, and the Dyson Airwrap.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Google