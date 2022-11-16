Get 100,000 PC points with Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle at Superstore

If you’re on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch, this is the best Black Friday offer the MobileSyrup team has found so far.

While the Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle isn’t on sale, you can get 100,000 PC Points (valued at $100) if you purchase the console on November 20th at Superstore. On the other hand, if you’re looking to buy the newer Switch OLED model for $449.99, you can get 25,000 bonus PC points (valued at $25) if you purchase the console on November 20th.

Nintendo’s Switch rarely goes on sale, so this will likely end up being one of the best deals on the system this Black Friday.

You can find the Superstore’s full flyer on RedFlagDeals.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: RedFlagDeals (hill15)