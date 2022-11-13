fbpx
Twitter is a shitshow, but are you sticking with it?

By Dean Daley
Nov 13, 2022
Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the social media platform has become a total mess.

This past week, Twitter got rid of and then re-added Twitter Blue subscriptions, rolled out the ‘Official’ checkmark, killed it and then brought it back. Still with us?

Musk also said bankruptcy is not out of the question for the platform, and many fake accounts with official checkmarks have surfaced.

 

Personally, I’m not sure if I’m going to stick with Twitter. There’s too much confusion and impersonation, a ton of ads, and many angry people. Are you sticking with Twitter? Or are you going to shift to Mastodon or another social media platform?

