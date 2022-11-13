Twitter is a shitshow, but are you sticking with it?

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the social media platform has become a total mess.

This past week, Twitter got rid of and then re-added Twitter Blue subscriptions, rolled out the ‘Official’ checkmark, killed it and then brought it back. Still with us?

Musk also said bankruptcy is not out of the question for the platform, and many fake accounts with official checkmarks have surfaced.

I regret to inform you that I died. I am a dead. pic.twitter.com/0DNB83pqFV — Jason Avant (@PetCobra) November 11, 2022

Folks, you’re not gunna believe this— I’ve swallowed another flippin bee. — Doug Ford (@DougFord_ON) November 11, 2022

This fake twitter account is impersonating twitter corporate with a newly purchased check mark and gotten 34k rts. This is going great so far. How long before having a check mark will just be a hallmark of scamming? pic.twitter.com/RV3ARb91J7 — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) November 9, 2022

Did Twitter Blue tweet just cost Eli Lilly $LLY billions? Yes. pic.twitter.com/w4RtJwgCVK — Rafael Shimunov is on Mastodon (@rafaelshimunov) November 11, 2022

Personally, I’m not sure if I’m going to stick with Twitter. There’s too much confusion and impersonation, a ton of ads, and many angry people. Are you sticking with Twitter? Or are you going to shift to Mastodon or another social media platform?

