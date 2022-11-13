You can mute the annoying Team Snapchat notifications

If you’ve ever used Snapchat, you know how annoying it is when Team Snapchat messages you on holidays and special events. However, I found out recently that you can mute them.

It’s straightforward and just like muting any other conversation on Snap, but because these messages were messages and not actual notifications, I never considered it. To mute the chat, all you need to do is tap and hold on the conversation, then select the ‘Chat Settings’ option.

From there, turn off ‘Message Notifications’ and ‘Game and Mini Notifications.’

Voila, welcome to life unbothered by random chats from a bot you care nothing about.