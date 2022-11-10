God of War: Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundles now available at Best Buy

Alongside the anticipated game, Sony has also released new God of War: Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundles, all of which are now available to purchase at Best Buy Canada, as indicated by RedFlagDeals user ‘DolarA17131.‘

Check out the console availability below:

God of War: Ragnarök takes place three years after the events of the 2018 game and follows Kratos and Atreus as they seek to prevent the end of all worlds while contending with new godly threats. While the game is also coming to PS4, the PS5 version will offer 4K, 3D Audio and haptic feedback.

Via: RedFlagDeals (DolarA17131)

