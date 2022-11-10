Elon Musk’s actions putting Twitter at risk for FTC fines, internal letter reveals

Apparently, Elon Musk “is not afraid of the FTC.”

That’s according to words allegedly spoken by Alex Spiro, who, according to an internal letter, is Twitter’s current head of legal. He’s also Musk’s close confidant.

The message, partially posted by The Verge, was shared on the company’s Slack by an attorney on the privacy team.

The message references Twitter’s settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on privacy issues, which raises concerns given Musk’s priority to monetize the platform’s users. Failing to comply will lead to billions in penalties for the company. “The FTC takes order enforcement seriously and will use every lawful means to hold recidivists responsible for further violations,” the regulatory body states in its report on the matter.

But that’s not an issue for Musk, according to Spiro’s alleged statement.

“I have heard Alex Spiro (current head of Legal) say that Elon is willing to take on a huge amount of risk in relation to this company and its users, because ‘Elon puts rockets into space, he’s not afraid of the FTC,'” the message states.

The letter states that engineers could be responsible for ensuring compliance with the FTC requirement, amounting to “personal, professional and legal risk onto engineers.”

The message comes after chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, chief information security officer Lea Kissner, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty left the company.

The message is the latest issue after Musk acquired Twitter two weeks ago.

You can read more about all the drama here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge