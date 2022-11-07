Netflix partners with Vancouver’s The Coalition on Gears of War movie, series

Netflix has announced that it is working with Xbox on at least two adaptations of the Gears of War series.

In a social media post, the company revealed it’s teamed up with Xbox-owned The Coalition, the Vancouver-based developer of Gears, to produce a live-action movie and adult animated series. Additionally, the streamer says there’s the potential for more stories following those two adaptations.

It’s unclear whether the movie and/or series will directly adapt the games or take more of a shared universe approach à la Netflix’s own Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane, spin-offs of Cyberpunk 2077 and League of Legends, respectively. It also remains to be seen who else will be involved with the Gears of War projects beyond The Coalition. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has long expressed interest in playing series hero Marcus Fenix, and Xbox eventually even let him take on the role via a skin in Gears 5.

The announcement comes in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the third-person shooter series’ original game, which was developed by Epic Games and released on the Xbox 360. Since then, the acclaimed series has gone on to sell over 40 million copies. The most recent full Gears of War game was 2019’s Gears 5, although a Hivebusters expansion pack was released the following year, as was the turn-based strategy title Gears Tactics.

In any event, it’s been a long time coming for a Gears of War movie, which has been said to be development at various companies going back as far as 2007.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Netflix