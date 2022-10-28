Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature ‘biggest’ camera improvement in years

The rear camera system on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly receive significantly solid upgrades, so much so that it is being referred to as the “the biggest improvement of Samsung’s flagship mobile phone in five years.”

It can be confirmed that S23 Ultra's night photos are very strong and much better than S22 Ultra's. I think it's the biggest improvement of Samsung's flagship mobile phone in five years. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2022

The S23 Ultra is reported to feature a 200-megapixel camera, a significant upgrade from its predecessor’s 108-megapixel main sensor. It’s reportedly set to be the best 200-megapixel sensor on the market and better than the recently released Xiaomi 12T Pro. According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, “The 200MP of Samsung S23 Ultra is too strong. It has unparalleled analytical power. It is stronger than all the 200MP I have seen before.”

It’s currently unclear if the sensor improvements come in the form of HP2 for pixel binning where multiple pixels are combined to form one larger pixel that contains more light and more data, or if the improvements come as a result of hardware upgrades.

This is mainly due to the performance improvement of CIS itself https://t.co/U5fl4wrR9G — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2022

Ice’s wording regarding the upgrade being “the biggest improvement of Samsung’s flagship mobile phone in five years” remains to be seen, though it is nice to see Samsung’s S line of devices receiving solid camera upgrades year-over-year.

Camera improvements, paired with upgrades to Expert RAW, would allow new S23 devices to shoot multiple images and then overlay them to form a single shot, further making night time photography more efficient and reliable for Samsung’s flagship users.

From what we know so far, the S23 Ultra will feature a less curved display with an increased width, while the S23 and S23+ would offer a similar aesthetic to their predecessors.

Source: @UniverseIce