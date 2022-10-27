New pilot project to connect Manto Sipi Cree Nation with high-speed internet

Broadband Communications North’s (BCN) new pilot project will bring high-speed internet access to Manto Sipi Cree Nation.

BCN, an Indigenous network, will launch the project in partnership with ROCK Networks and OneWeb. The project will connect 24 First Nations communities in Northern Manitoba over the next five years.

“The project will have a monumental impact on the community. Residents will be able to access telemedicine, distance learning, and remote work,” Jason Neepin, BCN’s executive director, said. “Internet access can also improve justice, governance, and economic outcomes in the areas we serve.”

OneWeb’s constellation of low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites will power the project. ROCK Networks will incorporate the system into BCN’s network while monitoring the connection and providing BCN with ongoing support.

Manto Sipi Cree Nation has no access road, and equipment must be transported between January and February, during the ice road season. If transportation is completed as scheduled, the service will be available this spring.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: ROCK Networks