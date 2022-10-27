OnePlus is giving you a chance to win a OnePlus 8 Pro for $1

OnePlus is currently holding an ‘Early Access to Black Friday’ event where you can get access to a $1 ‘Phone Mystery Box.’

The phone mystery box, which goes live on OnePlus’ website can contain either a OnePlus 8 Pro, a pair of OnePlus Buds Z earbuds or a charging cable.

The box will go live as an ‘open sale,’ at 10am ET on October 31st, with only 100 boxes available to purchase in first come, first served basis. 10 of the hundred boxes will have a OnePlus 8 Pro, while 35 contain a pair of OnePlus Buds Z. The remaining 55 boxes contain fast charging cables.

The availability of the boxes is by invitation code exclusively. To get your invitation code, head to the OnePlus website and click on ‘Subscribe Now’ under the “Early Access to Black Friday 2022” banner. Enter your email and you’ll soon receive an invitation code.

Once you have the code, head to the OnePlus website again and navigate to your profile. Click on ‘Invitation Code’ on the left-aligned bar and enter the code. Once entered, the section should look like the screenshot below:

On October 31st at 10am ET, you’ll be able to click on the ‘Use Now’ button seen in the screenshot above to purchase the mystery box. It’s worth noting that you can claim only one invitation code per account.

Check out OnePlus’ early Black Friday offers here.

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus