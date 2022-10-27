Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc is a 72MB coaster

If you’re the type of person who still purchases physical video games, you’ll likely be disappointed to learn that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II‘s (MWII) disc only features 72.23MB of data.

No, that’s not a typo — even when you purchase the disc version of the latest Call of Duty, you still need to download over 100GB. Making matters worse, according to Eurogamer, Modern Warfare II takes up 150GB of space on the PlayStation 5, filling a significant portion of its 825GB of available storage. To be clear, this file size doesn’t even include Warzone 2.0.

What Activision has done with Modern Warfare II is ship what is nearly a blank disc designed to validate and prompt a download for the game solely. This relatively new form of DRM is some of the most frustrating yet and is awful for video game preservation. Imagine living in an area with slow or limited internet access, driving to your local Walmart to buy MWII, only to discover that you need to leave your console or PC on for several days to download the game you just purchased on a physical disc?

It’s unclear if this method of delivering physical titles will become more common, but it doesn’t bode well for the future of physical video games, especially regarding big-name titles.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign has been available for the past week to those who pre-ordered, the game’s anticipated multiplayer mode doesn’t drop until tomorrow.

It should be noted that Activision Blizzard is facing ongoing legal action related to reported work culture issues. Specifically, the gaming giant was accused in a July 2021 lawsuit of fostering a toxic “frat boy” culture at its U.S. studios in which many employees, particularly women, dealt with harassment, gender discrimination, unequal pay and other forms of mistreatment. Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, has specifically come under fire for allegedly working to cover up these reports and has faced calls to resign, yet he still leads the company. Earlier this month, the company was hit with a new lawsuit alleging more sexual harassment.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Eurogamer