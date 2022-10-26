Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in November 2022

Each month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Now, the company has revealed the trio of titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in November. PlayStation will announce PS Plus Extra and Premium games in the coming days.

On PS5, you’ll be able to snag the action-RPG Nioh 2 Remastered, while PS4 owners will get the original version of Nioh 2. Additionally, action-adventure cosmonaut game Heavenly Bodies will be offered on both PS4 and PS5, while the Lego Harry Potter Collection (includes Years 1-4 and 5-7) will be available on PS4.

All of these games will come to PS Plus Essential on November 1st. Meanwhile, you have until October 31st to claim October’s free PS Plus Essential games.

PS Plus Essential costs $11.99/month.

Image credit: Koei Tecmo