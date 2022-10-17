OnePlus might be dropping the ‘Pro’ moniker for OnePlus 11

Since the release of the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019, OnePlus has followed the ‘Pro’ naming convention for its higher-end flagship device. Some of the devices would later be followed with a ‘T-edition’ devices.

Now, it seems that OnePlus is ready to drop the ‘Pro’ model altogether (at least during launch) and release only a OnePlus 11.

The information comes via tech leaker Max Jambor on Twitter, and was shared by Android Police. Trusted industry leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer doubled down on the leak.

Recently heard same from my sources… https://t.co/d9MlOxtFW8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 17, 2022

It is currently unclear whether OnePlus has completely dropped the ‘Pro’ branding, or if it has been pushed to a later exclusive release. Additionally, in reply to a Twitter user who asked if there would be no more Pro devices, Jambor said, “Not for Q1 2023 at least. The device we are going to see is pro-speced but they just skip the Pro name this time.”

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 11 Pro will reportedly feature a different design than its predecessor, including a revamped camera housing wrapped around its edges with a quadruple cutout for the cameras. Further, the phone is expected to launch sometime in early 2023 and sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Hey #FutureSquad! I'm back from the Future with 2023's first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022

Source: @MaxJmb, @OnLeaks Via: Android Police