Apple will likely reveal its rumoured M2-powered iPad Pro this week

Apple’s upcoming M2-powered iPad Pro will likely be revealed in “a matter of days,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

This will be the first new version of Apple’s high-end tablet since the release of the M1-powered 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro in May of last year. Apple’s more powerful M2 chip will reportedly offer a 20 percent speed boost over the M1 processor featured in last year’s iPad Pros.

Gurman also mentions that Apple plans to launch a new iPad Dock with an integrated speaker and new Macs later this year. The dock will reportedly turn the iPad into a Nest-Hub-like device and sounds very similar to Google’s plans for its Pixel Tablet. Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature more powerful versions of its M2 chip called the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. Gurman says that an M2-powered Mac Mini is also on the way.

Apple’s new 2022 iPad Pro will likely feature the same design as last year’s models, including 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays. On the other hand, Gurman says that Apple is also preparing to launch a new entry-level iPad that features USB-C, 5G and an A14 chip. It’s unclear if Apple will announce its new entry-level iPad and iPad Pro tablets simultaneously, but both reveals will likely appear via press releases instead of a dedicated event.

Finally, the report mentions that Apple is working on an updated Apple TV that features its A14 chip and 4GB of RAM, offering a notable power boost over the current A12-powered/4GB of RAM version of the streaming device.

If Gurman’s report is accurate, we won’t have long to wait before Apple refreshes the iPad Pro and its entry-level iPad, with an announcement likely coming later this week.

Source: Bloomberg