Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show are up to 64 percent off today

In addition to Amazon Canada’s fire sale of its Fire TV Sticks by up to 50 percent, the online retailer has also reduced the cost of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Dot and Echo Show devices by up to 64 percent.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.