Save on smart lights with Best Buy’s Top Deals of the week

Best Buy Canada’s refresh list of Top Deals with all things tech is live now. The sale started today, Friday, September 23rd, and will expire on Thursday, September 29th.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Nanoleaf Essentials 2m (6.6 ft.) Smart LED Lightstrip – Starter Kit – White & Colour: $49.99 (save $20)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $219.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Elements Wood-Look Hexagon Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $219.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Elements Wood-Look Hexagon Panels – Expansion Pack – 3 Panels: $89.99 (save $10)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $200)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD Ryzen R3-3250U/512GB/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $449.99 (save $180)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 (300-600W Motor / 45km Range / 25km/h Top Speed) – Black: $799.97 (save $200)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM) – Grey: $259.99 (save $35)

Samsung HW-Q910B 520-Watt 9.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $999.99 (save $800)

Sony 4K UHD Blu-ray Player (UBPX700/CA): $249.99 (save $50)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $449.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $399.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Polished Steel: $268.99 (save $60)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer -3 Pack -White/Colour Ambiance: $129.99 (save $120)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $69.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $229.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $359.99 (save $80)

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $199 (save $51)

Harman Kardon FLY TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $150)

JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $35.99 (save $44)

HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Microphone – White: $159.99 (save $30)

Norton 360 Standard (PC/Mac) – 1 Device – 10GB Cloud Backup – 1-Year Subscription: $19.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Security Camera – Snow: $99.99 (save $29)

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Outdoor 2K HD Security Camera – Black – 2-Pack: $449.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight: $299.99 (save $80)

Dogness Smart Cam Pet Feeder – Grey: $179.99 (save $60)

Dogness Smart Cam Pet Treat Dispenser – White: $179.99 (save $50)

Dogness Smart Pet Water Fountain – White: $39.99 (save $20)

Image credit: Best Buy