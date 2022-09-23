New on Amazon Prime Video: October 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and October 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):
October 2nd
- Veronica Mars
- A Quiet Place
October 5th
- The Sound of 007 (Amazon Original)
October 6th
- Reginald the Vampire (Amazon Exclusive)
- Bring it on, Ghost
- Maja Ma (Amazon Original)
October 7th
- Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Original)
- Eyimofe
- Memory
October 10th
- The Set Up
- The Set Up 2
October 12th
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu
October 13th
- Kuntilanak 3
October 14th
- Juju Stories
- Lights Guns and Action (Telugu/ Hindi/ Tamil): Season 2 (Amazon Exclusive)
- OMG
- 10
- FC Barcelona (Amazon Exclusive)
- Voy A Pasarmelo Bien
- Jodi
October 15th
- Once Upon A Christmas Miracle
- Journey Back to Christmas
- Christmas Getaway
- A Veteran’s Christmas
- Mingle All The Way
- Road To Christmas
- The Best Man Holiday
- Christmas In Evergreen: Letters
- Miss Christmas
- Christmas At Holly Lodge
- Christmas In Homestead
- A Christmas Bells Are Ringing
- Christmas Cookies
- The Christmas Train
- A Heavenly Christmas
- Christmas Connection
- Finding Santa
- Home of Christmas Day
- The Sweetest Christmas
- Christmas Everlasting
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Almost Christmas
- Angel of Chrismat
- A Joyous Christmas
- Winter’s Dream
- Once Upon A Holiday
- Christmas At Graceland
- Nasha (Amazon Exclusive)
- P.A. (Amazon Exclusive)
- Kumari Shrimati (Amazon Exclusive)
- Christmas In The Air
October 17th
- Miskina, La Pauvre (Amazon Original)
October 18th
- Arpo: Robot Babysitter Arpo’s Evil Twin
- Arpo: Robot Babysitter The New Kid in Town
October 19th
- La Sangre Y La Lluvia
- Viruman
October 20th
- Men
- Mom: Season 8
October 21st
- Argentina 1985 (Amazon Original)
- Swimming with Sharks (Amazon Original)
- The Peripheral (Amazon Original)
Modern Love Japan (Amazon Original)
October 22nd
- Los Oriyinales
October 27th
- The Great Indian Family
October 28th
- Run Sweetheart Run (Amazon Original)
- High School (Amazon Original)
- Detective Knight: Rogue
- The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Original)
- More Than Words (Amazon Exclusive)
- Kamen Rider Black Sun (Amazon Exlusive)
Fast Channels
- Island of Bryan: Season 4B on HGTV – October 3rd
- The Equalizer: Season 3 on Global – October 3rd
- American Horror Story: Season 11 on Citytv+ – October 19th
- The Walking Dead: Season 11C on AMC+ – October 2nd
- Interview with the Vampire: Season 1 on AMC+ – September 29th
- Monster High on Paramount+ – October 6th
- Sherwood: Season 1 on BritBox – October 4th
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.
Image credit: Prime Video