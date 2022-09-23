New on Amazon Prime Video: October 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and October 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

October 2nd

Veronica Mars

A Quiet Place

October 5th

The Sound of 007 (Amazon Original)

October 6th

Reginald the Vampire (Amazon Exclusive)

Bring it on, Ghost

Maja Ma (Amazon Original)

October 7th

Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Original)

Eyimofe

Memory

October 10th

The Set Up

The Set Up 2

October 12th

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

October 13th

Kuntilanak 3

October 14th

Juju Stories

Lights Guns and Action (Telugu/ Hindi/ Tamil): Season 2 (Amazon Exclusive)

OMG

10

FC Barcelona (Amazon Exclusive)

Voy A Pasarmelo Bien

Jodi

October 15th

Once Upon A Christmas Miracle

Journey Back to Christmas

Christmas Getaway

A Veteran’s Christmas

Mingle All The Way

Road To Christmas

The Best Man Holiday

Christmas In Evergreen: Letters

Miss Christmas

Christmas At Holly Lodge

Christmas In Homestead

A Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Christmas Cookies

The Christmas Train

A Heavenly Christmas

Christmas Connection

Finding Santa

Home of Christmas Day

The Sweetest Christmas

Christmas Everlasting

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Almost Christmas

Angel of Chrismat

A Joyous Christmas

Winter’s Dream

Once Upon A Holiday

Christmas At Graceland

Nasha (Amazon Exclusive)

P.A. (Amazon Exclusive)

Kumari Shrimati (Amazon Exclusive)

Christmas In The Air

October 17th

Miskina, La Pauvre (Amazon Original)

October 18th

Arpo: Robot Babysitter Arpo’s Evil Twin

Arpo: Robot Babysitter The New Kid in Town

October 19th

La Sangre Y La Lluvia

Viruman

October 20th

Men

Mom: Season 8

October 21st

Argentina 1985 (Amazon Original)

Swimming with Sharks (Amazon Original)

The Peripheral (Amazon Original)

Modern Love Japan (Amazon Original)

October 22nd

Los Oriyinales

October 27th

The Great Indian Family

October 28th

Run Sweetheart Run (Amazon Original)

High School (Amazon Original)

Detective Knight: Rogue

The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Original)

More Than Words (Amazon Exclusive)

Kamen Rider Black Sun (Amazon Exlusive)

Fast Channels

Island of Bryan: Season 4B on HGTV – October 3rd

The Equalizer: Season 3 on Global – October 3rd

American Horror Story: Season 11 on Citytv+ – October 19th

The Walking Dead: Season 11C on AMC+ – October 2nd

Interview with the Vampire: Season 1 on AMC+ – September 29th

Monster High on Paramount+ – October 6th

Sherwood: Season 1 on BritBox – October 4th

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image credit: Prime Video