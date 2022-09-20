Samsung isn’t ditching the Exynos chip from its flagships just yet

Samsung might bring its Exynos chipset to more S series devices in 2023.

This past year, Samsung expanded the availability of the better-performing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Galaxy S22 series, reducing the markets that received its Exynos 2200 chipset. This is due to complaints surrounding the Exynos chip underperforming compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

However, according to a Weibo post from well-known leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s top bosses still want users to equip the Galaxy S23 with the Exynos 2300 chip in select markets. This means that if you were hoping Samsung would do away with the chipset, that’s unfortunately not the case.

Of course, this doesn’t apply to us in Canada since Samsung’s flagships only come equipped with Qualcomm’s chipsets here.

Rumours also point to Samsung developing a competitor to Apple’s Bionic chipset for iPhones. This processor would likely only be featured in the company’s flagship offerings. Further, this exclusive SoC likely won’t hit the market until 2025.

Samsung’s Exynos chips occasionally make their way to Canada in the company’s budget offerings or occasionally in Motorola devices.

Source: Ice Universe Via: GSMArena