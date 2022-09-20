Leaked Pixel 7 Tensor G2 specs reveal stagnating CPU performance

Google recently revealed that it will launch its latest Pixel 7 lineup alongside the long-awaited Pixel Watch at its ‘Made by Google’ event scheduled for October 6th.

Following the news, the tech giant updated the Pixel 7 product page on its website and revealed the Tensor chip’s successor. The chip in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be called the Tensor G2, and is expected to “bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition,” when compared to the last-gen Pixel flagships.

Until recently, we didn’t know much else about the new chip, but thanks to the developer Kuba Wojciechowski, via SamMobile, we now know that Tensor G2 uses the same CPU cores (two Cortex-X1, two Cortex-A76 and four Cortex-A55 cores) as the last-gen Tensor chip. The information comes via a Pixel 7 Pro Geekbench listing.

Google’s upcoming Tensor G2 to use the same CPU cores as the first gen Tensor, Mali-G710 GPU – details below 👇 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xbZVFhMc1l — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 16, 2022

The Tensor G2 will reportedly be manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process, with minor clock speed improvements to the X1 and A76 CPU cores. “The A76 cluster has been bumped by 100 MHz, to 2.35 GHz, and the X1 cluster now runs 50 MHz faster than it did before, at 2.85 GHz,” wrote Wojciechowski. The minor advancements could result in a roughly 10 percent increase in multi-core performance, with a negligible improvement in single-core performance, all while prioritizing power efficiency.

Similarly, improvements on the GPU side reportedly offer 20 percent better gaming performance, 20 percent better power efficiency, and 35 percent improved machine learning performance. According to Wojciechowski, the improvements can be credited to the new Mali-G710 GPU, while the last-gen Tensor used the Mali-G78 GPU. “Google runs a huge part of their Google Camera pipeline on the GPU on their Tensor devices. It will certainly improve that considerably, as well as make the new Pixels way better at gaming,” wrote Wojciechowski.

Further, Tensor G2 will reportedly feature a new TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) with the codename “Janeiro,” to offer “incredible brand new AI experiences,” alongside a new S5300 modem for better connectivity.

Image credit: Google

Source: @Za_Raczke Via: SamMobile