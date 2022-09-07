Apple Store down ahead of ‘Far Out’ event

As usual, Apple’s online store is down ahead of the company’s ‘Far Out’ event slated for later today. Those who navigate to the Apple Store website will get a “Be right back” message that notes Apple is “making updates” to the store. It then offers a link to watch the event.

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event will kick off at 1pm ET/10am PT, and the Apple Store is expected to return after the event wraps up (likely with whatever products Apple announces at the event on full display).

If you’ve somehow made it through the last few weeks without hearing anything about the ‘Far Out’ event, Apple is expected to unveil quite a few things. There’s the iPhone 14 line, including four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There likely won’t be a 14 mini, and it’s expected only the Pro models will get the new A16 chip.

Apple will also probably unveil new Apple Watch models, most likely a Series 8 and a new Watch SE. Rumour has it there will be a Watch Pro as well. We could see new AirPods Pro, and possibly other devices (new iPad, HomePod, etc.) unveiled too. For a full rundown of expectations, check out our story here.

You can find out how to watch the ‘Far Out’ event here.