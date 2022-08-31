Everything we expect to see at Apple’s fall 2022 iPhone 14 event

It’s almost that time of year again.

On September 7th at 1pm ET/10am PT, Apple will hold its ‘Far Out’ keynote at its Cupertino, California campus. While the presentation will feature pre-recorded sections, it’s also the first Apple event with live portions in years.

As always, we have a pretty good idea of what we might see at this year’s fall keynote, including the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro, 2nd-gen AirPods Pro and several new Apple Watches, including the redesigned Apple Watch Pro.

Let’s get into it.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Rumours have been swirling about Apple’s iPhone 14 line for months now. First off, the iPhone mini line is being killed off this year in favour of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which will be sold alongside the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. There’s also a possibility that the iPhone 14 Max might be called the iPhone 14 Plus, bringing Apple’s smartphone naming contentions full circle.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 14 devices are expected to look very similar to last year, including the visible notch and even the same A15 chip. According to reports, only Apple’s higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models will offer the tech giant’s new A16 processor.

The iPhone 14 will also likely be available in various colours.

On the other hand, Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are set to feature more notable upgrades. According to Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman, alongside a new A16 chip, Apple’s ‘Pro’ iPhones will ditch the front-facing notch for a pill-shaped camera cutout that houses a 48-megapixel wide shooter capable of capturing 8K video, alongside a circular Face ID sensor.

Some reports indicate Apple plans to fill the display space between the pill-shaped cutout and the circular sensor through software, which, if true, is the most Apple move of all time.

Other rumoured iPhone 14 features include stronger magnets that power exclusive MagSafe accessories that only work with iPhone 14 devices, and emergency calling satellite connectivity.

Apple Watch Pro, Series 8 and SE 2

Next, there’s the slew of new smartwatches that could appear at Apple’s upcoming event.

First off, there’s the Apple Watch Pro, a new high-end, Garmin-like take on the Apple Watch. The more durable version of Apple’s smartwatch is rumoured to feature a flat display and a 1.99-inch screen, making it the largest Apple Watch yet.

Other Apple Watch Pro rumours include that the wearable could offer satellite connectivity, though most reports point to this functionality coming to the high-end smartwatch next year. And finally, there’s a possibility that the Apple Watch Pro might not fit seamlessly with older Watch Bands, marking the first time since the wearable’s launch that older straps won’t work with a new Apple Watch.

Other rumoured Apple Watch Pro features include a new S8 chip and a body temperature sensor, which should also be coming to the Series 8 if rumours are accurate. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to look and function like the Series 7, with most of the upgrades being on the hardware side.

Finally, there’s the Apple Watch SE 2. Rumours regarding Apple’s entry-level wearable are pretty sparse, but there’s a possibility it could be upgraded with an always-on display and a newer chip since the current version of the smartwatch still features an S5 processor.

2nd-gen AirPods Pro

Like the Apple Watch SE 2, rumours surrounding the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro are few and far between. It’s believed that Apple’s new high-end wireless earbuds will feature shorter stems, upgraded mics, improved sound quality and better battery life.

Some reports highlight a new charging case with USB-C charging and lossless audio support. While we haven’t seen many leaks regarding new AirPods Pro, given the wireless earbuds released back in 2019, they’re arguably long overdue for an upgrade.

iPads, iPad Pro/M2 MacBook Pro, new HomePod and AR headset

Most rumours point to Apple once again holding several keynotes this coming fall, with September 7th’s event focused on the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and the AirPods Pro.

A second event set for October will likely focus on the M2-powered iPad Pro and a new HomePod, followed by a third presentation in November aimed at Apple’s M2 chip and the MacBook Pro. There’s also a possibility we might finally catch a glimpse of the company’s AR/VR headset given most rumours point to it releasing in 2023.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s September 7th keynote, bringing you all the news directly from the show floor.

