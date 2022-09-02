Shadow of the Tomb Raider is free in the Epic Games Store

If you’re on PC and are looking to try out new games over the weekend, the Epic Games Store currently has three games available to download for free.

Free games for the first week of September include Knockout City, Submerged: Hidden Depths and the most acclaimed of the bunch, Canadian-made title Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Definitive Edition).

You can claim the titles for free until Thursday, September 8th from the Epic Games Launcher, and once you claim the titles, you get to keep them forever.

We're starting this month off with a BANG💥 Knockout City, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Submerged: Hidden Depths are all FREE this week! Head to the Epic Games Store to check them out: https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/nPwOeHIIPI — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 1, 2022

Knockout City is an action brawler dodgeball game where you and your friends can team up to take out rival Crews, whereas Submerged: Hidden Depthsis a combat-free exploration and adventure third-person title where you scour a flooded and sunken post-apocalyptic world and restore the balance of nature.

Square Enix’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider is more well-known out of the bunch. MobileSyrup’s Brad Shankar reviewed the title back in 2018 and said that “Shadow of the Tomb Raider largely succeeds in wrapping up this saga in Lara Croft’s life, with a solid ending that sets up elements from the original PlayStation games. While Shadow of the Tomb Raider might not reinvent the wheel, it still offers much more of what you liked from the previous games.”

