Pick up the 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $701 off at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor on sale

The 4K monitor is available for $1,298, while it is regularly available for $1,999.99, marking a $701.99 discount, the steepest price cut on this monitor to date.

Using the 49-inch 1,000R curved monitor is like using a dual-monitor setup, and the display can be divided into three screens so that you can continue doing everyday tasks while also gaming.

The monitor features a low 2ms input lag and 1ms response time with a 240Hz refresh rate, giving you the edge while playing competitive games, alongside HDR10+ support for the perfect balance between brightness and contrast.

It features two DisplayPorts, one HDMI port, and two USB 3.0 ports, and can be swivel, tilt and extend

The monitor is available on Amazon for $1,298