Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in September 2022

Sony has revealed PlayStation Plus’ free games lineup for September 2022.

This time around, the company has included what’s coming to the base PlayStation Plus ‘Essential’ membership and the higher Extra and Premium tiers.

PlayStation Plus Essential

This month’s PS5 freebie is the adventure game Toem, while racer Need For Speed Heat and fighter Granblue Fantasy: Versus round out the PS4 offerings. These will be available from September 6th.

PlayStation Plus Extra (includes Essential titles)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Deathloop (PS5)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Video Game (PS4/PS5)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

It’s worth noting that several of these games are Canadian. Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2 and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World all come from Ubisoft Montreal, which Chicory hails from Vancouver’s Greb Lobanov and Spiritfarer was developed by Montreal’s Thunderlotus.

PlayStation Plus Premium (includes Extra and Essential titles)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Both the Extra and Premium games will become available for free through PS Plus starting September 20th.

PS Plus Essential is $11.99/month, Extra costs $17.99/month and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.

