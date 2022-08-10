fbpx
Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in August 2022

Highlights include three Yakuza titles and Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Aug 10, 202211:56 AM EDT
Yakuza Kiryu

PlayStation has revealed the new games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members in August.

As previously confirmed, this includes a trio of Yakuza games (ahead of the rest of the series coming to PS Plus later this year), as well as a handful of other titles like Dead by Daylight from Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive.

See below for the full list of games that are coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium on August 16th:

  • Bugsnax
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Everspace
  • Metro Exodus
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Trials of Mana
  • UNO
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2

It’s important to note that these games are only offered through PS Plus to those subscribed to the service’s higher Extra and Premium tiers, which start at $17.99 CAD/month and $21.99/month, respectively. If you’re a PS Plus Essential member, click here to find this month’s free games.

Additionally, check out what came to PS Plus Extra and Premium last month here.

Image credit: Sega

Source: PlayStation

