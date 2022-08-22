First two episodes of The Rings of Power to screen in theatres globally

Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on the streaming platform on September 1st at 6pm PT/9pm ET. However, fans will be able to catch the first two episodes of the series a day earlier at a one-night-only fan screening event at 7pm local time on Aug 31st.

@LOTRonPrime has announced they are doing a one-night only fan screening of episodes 1&2 of #TheRingsOfPower at 7p local time worldwide on Aug 31! Tickets will be released 12pm ET TOMORROW! Go here to grab to grab yours: https://t.co/GLGYMXMefI pic.twitter.com/uoBswNibc2 — The Nerd of the Rings (@nerdoftherings1) August 21, 2022

The event is taking place in multiple countries around the globe, with Canada, the United States, the UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, and New Zealand included. Tickets for the fan screening event are free, and available on a first-come, first-served basis and go live later today at 12 noon ET. The details about the event are obscure at the moment, though more information should be provided when the tickets go live today.

Keep an eye on this page at noon on Monday, August 22nd, to book your ticket or learn more about the screening.

Header image credit: Amazon

Source: TropFanScreening