PlayStation Plus is free from August 27-28

PlayStation Plus is free this weekend.

Enjoy the online multiplayer modes on your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend, running August 27-28. pic.twitter.com/G6FDa6jz3O — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 22, 2022

From August 27th to 28th, PlayStation Plus is free. This will let people play games like Grand Theft Auto Five, NBA 2K22 and Call of Modern Warfare.

It’s worth mentioning that this is specifically PlayStation Plus Essentials to let users play games online, but won’t give you access to the PlayStation Extra or Premium libraries. You’ll also need to make a PSN account if you don’t already have one.

Source: PlayStation