Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards takes place on December 8

Canada’s Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is coming back for its ninth show on December 8th. The show will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Game Awards is where fans and those in the media can vote for their choice of favourite games of the year with categories that include Best Narrative, Best RPG and Game of the Year.

During the ceremony, a variety of games are also announced, so that’s always exciting to look forward to. This year there are plenty of titles that can take the crown of ‘GOTY,’ but I’m hoping for Elden Ring. However, God of War Ragnarok, that’s launching on November 9th, might be able to displace the FromSoftware title.

Source: Geoff Keighley