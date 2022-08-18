Dell unveils Surface-like XPS 13 2-in-1 and other products

Dell unveiled several new products on August 18th, including new XPS devices and a webcam.

First up, Dell’s new Surface-like XPS 13 2-in-1 (pictured above). This laptop is a fresh take on the company’s popular XPS line, offering a detachable ‘Folio’ keyboard cover and a stylus. Offering either a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, the XPS 13 2-in-1 seems like a great option for those looking for the XPS experience with some extra versatility.

Moreover, the XPS 13 2-in-1 boats a 13-inch 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio with touch support, DisplayHDR 400, 500-nits of brightness, 1800:1 contrast, and Gorilla Glass Victus. The XPS 13 2-in-1 will start at $1,449 in Canada and will be available on Dell’s website starting August 25th.

Also joining the XPS family is Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Developer’s Edition. Like previously Developer’s Edition devices, Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus ships with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS installed instead of Windows. Beyond sporting Ubuntu, the XPS 13 Plus Developer’s Edition offers the same hardware experience as the regular XPS 13 Plus.

The Developer’s Edition starts at $1,769 in Canada and is available now.

Finally, Dell showed off its Pro Webcam, a “professional-grade” 2K QHD webcam. Sporting a Sony STARVIS sensor and multi-element lens, Dell says the camera offers “crystal-clear picture clarity.” The Pro Webcam also boasts Digital Overlap HDR and Facial Detection Autio Exposure to help optimize the image and make sure the subject always looks good.

Dell says the Pro Webcam will be available globally on its website starting August 18th, although, at the time of writing, I couldn’t find it on the Dell Canada site. The webcam will start at $134.99 USD (about $174.16 CAD).

Images credit: Dell