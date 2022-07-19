Samsung finally officially confirms August 10th ‘Unpacked’ event

It looks like the reveal of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 are just around the corner.

After weeks of rumours and, most recently, a very real-looking leak from Evan Blass and a tease from Samsung, we finally have confirmation from Samsung regarding the tech giant’s upcoming August 10th keynote. The event’s teaser image hints that it will be focused on its upcoming foldable smartphones, just like the stream of recent rumours suggest.

The South Korean tech giant’s next ‘Unpacked’ event is set to stream at 9am ET/6am PT via Samsung’s website and its YouTube channel.

At the event, Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5/Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

According to rumours, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 will be available in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Beige,’ while the Galaxy Flip 4 will release in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Bora Purple,’ ‘Pink Gold’ and ‘Blue.’ Both devices will release on August 26th.

Z Fold 4 specs include an inner 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, coupled with a 6.2-inch 120 AMOLED inner screen. Other rumours mention Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB/16GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, a 10-megapixel outer camera, a 16-megapixel inner shooter and a 50-megapixel lens coupled with two additional 12-megapixel cameras.

On the other hand, the Flip 4 is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch sAMOLED 120Hz screen, a 2.1-inch sAMOLED lens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage. On the camera side, the Flip 4 is rumoured to feature two 12-megapixel main cameras and one 10-megapixel inner shooter.

