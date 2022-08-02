Android 13 beta now available for Pixel 6a

Google’s new mid-range Pixel 6a has only just gotten into the hands of customers, and the company has already added it to the Android Beta Program.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google’s beta program website now lists the Pixel 6a as an eligible device for Android 13 Beta 4.1, which released roughly a week ago.

That means if you own a Pixel 6a, you can try out Android 13. All you need to do is visit the Android Beta Program website, sign in with your Google account, and click the ‘opt-in’ button on the Pixel 6a. You’ll get an over-the-air (OTA) update on your device that you can install to make the jump. It’s worth noting that the update is pretty large — when I installed it on my 6a, it was over 2GB in size. In other words, make sure to do this on Wi-Fi, not data.

Android 13 so far appears to be a relatively small update after Android 12’s major visual overhaul. Android 13 continues expanding on some of those visual changes, such as with improved icon theming, and adds new features like Bluetooth LE Audio and privacy features.

Google said the fourth public beta would be the final beta released for Android 13, so the software should be relatively polished. I haven’t noticed any glaring issues on my 6a since installing the beta last night, but keep in mind that it’s beta software, so things can definitely go wrong.

If you’d rather wait, it may not be much longer. Details from a recent Android 13 security bulletin point to a September release.

Source: 9to5Google